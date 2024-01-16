Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Scholastic Stock Performance

SCHL opened at $37.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.05. Scholastic has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $47.25.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). Scholastic had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $562.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Scholastic will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHL. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Scholastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $651,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 21.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,265,000 after purchasing an additional 516,720 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the third quarter worth $11,263,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at $8,189,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in Scholastic during the 2nd quarter worth $4,624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

