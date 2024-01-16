Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Position Boosted by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,951,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,606,011. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.62.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

