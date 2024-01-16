SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in December

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

SBM Offshore Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SBFFY remained flat at $12.85 during midday trading on Tuesday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150. SBM Offshore has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51.

About SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, liquefied natural gas (LNG) FPSOs, turret mooring systems, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

