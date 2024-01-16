SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in December

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
SBM Offshore Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SBFFY remained flat at $12.85 during midday trading on Tuesday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150. SBM Offshore has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51.
About SBM Offshore
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SBM Offshore
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for SBM Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBM Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.