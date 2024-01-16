Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.75. 236,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $57.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sanofi

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.