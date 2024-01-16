Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Up to $6.33

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.33, but opened at $6.51. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 368,642 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.40.

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,167,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,479,000 after buying an additional 107,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,594,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,483 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,884,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,993,000 after purchasing an additional 82,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,510,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after purchasing an additional 246,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,442,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 66,301 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

