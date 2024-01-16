Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.89. 513,699 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 565,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive Stock Up 6.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a market cap of $871.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.67.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $169.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rush Street Interactive

In other news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 15,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $58,866.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 434,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,003.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 63,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Grey Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 617,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 315,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 29.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.