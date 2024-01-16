Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Position Lowered by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,180 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises about 2.2% of Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $13,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 40.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.35. 643,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,632. The firm has a market cap of $138.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.82 and its 200 day moving average is $91.43. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.0155 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RY. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RY

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.