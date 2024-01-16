Royal Bank of Canada Increases Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $92.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.92.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $87.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.51. Medtronic has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 425.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Medtronic by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236,064 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 317.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

