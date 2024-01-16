Roth Mkm Increases Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target to $101.00

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Roth Mkm from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PATK. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.86.

PATK opened at $97.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.07. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $103.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.79.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.09. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $866.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $208,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $208,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,490 shares of company stock valued at $9,767,003. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 129.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

