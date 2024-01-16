Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL) Short Interest Up 21.1% in December

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Stock Performance

Shares of ROCL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.51. Roth Ch Acquisition V has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $11.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $320,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 486,435 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,261.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roth Ch Acquisition V

Roth Ch Acquisition V Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROCL. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the first quarter worth $5,916,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Roth Ch Acquisition V by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the second quarter worth $1,998,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the first quarter worth $1,726,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Roth Ch Acquisition V by 161.7% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 123,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, wellness, technology, and sustainability sectors.

