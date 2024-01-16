Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Citigroup

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.00. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential downside of 18.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RKT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

RKT opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of -58.48, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.43. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 658.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 75.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

