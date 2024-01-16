Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for RTX (NYSE:RTX)

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $94.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $88.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.88% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on RTX. Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.06.
RTX Price Performance
RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RTX will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of RTX
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of RTX by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of RTX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 53.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.
RTX Company Profile
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.
