RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Piper Sandler

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut RingCentral from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut RingCentral from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.90.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RingCentral

RingCentral Stock Performance

NYSE RNG opened at $33.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83, a PEG ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.65. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $49.32.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.92 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $1,555,222.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,471,554.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $495,723.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,167,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $1,555,222.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,471,554.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,733,591. 6.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in RingCentral by 1,354.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 25.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in RingCentral by 40,375.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.