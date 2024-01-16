Reviewing LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) & Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY)

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) and Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LuxUrban Hotels and Vonovia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LuxUrban Hotels 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vonovia 0 0 0 0 N/A

LuxUrban Hotels presently has a consensus price target of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 98.34%. Given LuxUrban Hotels’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LuxUrban Hotels is more favorable than Vonovia.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

8.1% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. 72.0% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

LuxUrban Hotels has a beta of -0.94, suggesting that its share price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vonovia has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and Vonovia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LuxUrban Hotels $31.45 million 6.10 -$41.26 million ($1.12) -4.65 Vonovia $5.43 billion 4.55 -$678.31 million ($4.07) -3.72

LuxUrban Hotels has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vonovia. LuxUrban Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vonovia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and Vonovia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LuxUrban Hotels -33.37% -12.10% -0.45% Vonovia -110.61% -18.84% -6.23%

Summary

LuxUrban Hotels beats Vonovia on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington D.C., Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc. and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc. in November 2022. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development and Care segments. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services. It also engages in the sale of individual condominiums and single-family houses; and project development activities. Additionally, it offers inpatient nursing care facilities; and leasing of nursing care properties to third parties. The company was formerly known as Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE and changed its name to Vonovia SE in August 2015. Vonovia SE was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bochum, Germany.

