Reviewing J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) and Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY)

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Free Report) and J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Boozt AB (publ) and J.Jill, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boozt AB (publ) 0 1 0 0 2.00 J.Jill 0 0 3 0 3.00

J.Jill has a consensus price target of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.46%. Given J.Jill’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe J.Jill is more favorable than Boozt AB (publ).

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boozt AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A J.Jill 5.40% 316.35% 9.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.6% of J.Jill shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of J.Jill shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boozt AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A J.Jill $615.27 million 0.41 $42.17 million $2.25 10.50

J.Jill has higher revenue and earnings than Boozt AB (publ).

Summary

J.Jill beats Boozt AB (publ) on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boozt AB (publ)

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, shoes, accessories, home, sports, and beauty products online. It operates through Boozt.com and Booztlet.com segment. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand webstore for kids, sports beauty, and home products. It also operates Booztlet.com, a channel for inventory clearance and retailing items that were not sold during their allotted timeframe. In addition, the company operates physical retail stores under the Booztlet and Beauty by Boozt store names. It operates in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Poland, Europe, and internationally. Boozt AB (publ) was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc. operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

