Reviewing Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) & BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC)

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) and BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Exact Sciences and BioNexus Gene Lab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exact Sciences -11.73% -9.19% -4.46% BioNexus Gene Lab -29.92% -42.85% -34.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Exact Sciences and BioNexus Gene Lab, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exact Sciences 0 3 14 0 2.82 BioNexus Gene Lab 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Exact Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $97.06, suggesting a potential upside of 44.60%. Given Exact Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Exact Sciences is more favorable than BioNexus Gene Lab.

89.1% of Exact Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Exact Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exact Sciences and BioNexus Gene Lab’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exact Sciences $2.08 billion 5.82 -$623.51 million ($1.59) -42.21 BioNexus Gene Lab $10.93 million 0.76 -$360,000.00 ($0.02) -23.50

BioNexus Gene Lab has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioNexus Gene Lab, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Exact Sciences beats BioNexus Gene Lab on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services. The company's pipeline products focus on enhancing the Cologuard test's performance characteristics and developing blood and other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About BioNexus Gene Lab

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, Chemrex Corporation Sdn. Bhd., engages in the wholesale of chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. Its chemical raw material products used to produce handrails, bench tops, automotive and aero parts, cleanroom panels, and instruments. The company, through its subsidiary, BioNexus Gene Lab Sdn. Bhd, is also involved in developing and providing non-invasive liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of biomarkers. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

