Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Short Interest Update

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,460,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 10,680,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $78.45 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $59.99 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 75.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,385.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $107,720.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,657 shares of company stock worth $5,430,934 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at $39,000.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

