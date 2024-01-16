Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Purchased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International accounts for approximately 1.4% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at $39,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.68. 830,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,855. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.99 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.36.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $205,307.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,299.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $107,720.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $205,307.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,299.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,657 shares of company stock worth $5,430,934. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on QSR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.