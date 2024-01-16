Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $86.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.06.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

