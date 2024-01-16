Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,372 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 51.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,093,757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,416,000 after purchasing an additional 372,258 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in Shell by 7.7% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 5,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the third quarter valued at about $368,000. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 0.4% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 54,527 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Shell by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 120,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:SHEL opened at $63.80 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $212.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.97.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Shell

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.