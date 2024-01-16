Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 658.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,361,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,766 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 80,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.7% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 414,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 22,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 21,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average is $35.00. The company has a market cap of $162.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

