Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 421 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $73.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

