Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) is Dearborn Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 390,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for 2.2% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $55,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Republic Services by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 132,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 42.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,383.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,359,000 after purchasing an additional 224,841 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 47,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 38.0% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RSG traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.57. 417,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,745. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.86 and its 200-day moving average is $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.58 and a fifty-two week high of $167.17. The company has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.54.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

