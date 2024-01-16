Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Performance

Shares of REED stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. Reed’s has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reed’s will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

