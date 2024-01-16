ReddCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $7.43 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $7.43 million and approximately $162.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.85 or 0.00162212 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015816 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009290 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000392 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000046 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000093 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002261 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

