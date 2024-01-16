Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) in the last few weeks:

1/11/2024 – Hudson Pacific Properties had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.10 to $10.60. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2024 – Hudson Pacific Properties had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/2/2024 – Hudson Pacific Properties was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $6.00.

12/29/2023 – Hudson Pacific Properties had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $11.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2023 – Hudson Pacific Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $11.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/5/2023 – Hudson Pacific Properties had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2023 – Hudson Pacific Properties was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock, up previously from $5.50.

HPP stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.57. The company had a trading volume of 411,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $231.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.37 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,047 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 534.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 417,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 351,878 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 96.8% in the second quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 20,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 195.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 447,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 296,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

