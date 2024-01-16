Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) in the last few weeks:
- 1/11/2024 – Hudson Pacific Properties had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.10 to $10.60. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/4/2024 – Hudson Pacific Properties had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/2/2024 – Hudson Pacific Properties was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $6.00.
- 12/29/2023 – Hudson Pacific Properties had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $11.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/20/2023 – Hudson Pacific Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $11.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/5/2023 – Hudson Pacific Properties had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/30/2023 – Hudson Pacific Properties was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock, up previously from $5.50.
HPP stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.57. The company had a trading volume of 411,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $231.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.37 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.
