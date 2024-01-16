Raymond James Increases K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target to C$8.25

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KNT. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Desjardins upped their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$9.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.00.

Shares of CVE:KNT opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.55 and a 1-year high of C$8.50.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

