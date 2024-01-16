Raymond James Increases Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$27.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cormark cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$31.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.15.

TSE:ERO opened at C$20.91 on Friday. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$15.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.25.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25. Ero Copper had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of C$141.14 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.5294118 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

