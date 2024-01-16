Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Short Interest Update

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,290,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 6,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 394.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33,228 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 114.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 6.7 %

QRTEA stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Qurate Retail has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

