Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management cut its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,630,000 after buying an additional 58,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,589,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,364,000 after buying an additional 113,870 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Qorvo by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after acquiring an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,916,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Qorvo by 91,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,613,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,477 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of Qorvo stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,797. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $114.97.

Insider Activity

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QRVO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

