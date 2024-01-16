Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Trading Down 6.7%

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report) fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 702,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 420,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Purepoint Uranium Group Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 11.06 and a quick ratio of 9.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$35.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.79.

About Purepoint Uranium Group

(Get Free Report)

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Purepoint Uranium Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purepoint Uranium Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.