PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.18.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $104.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.08. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $49.27 and a 52 week high of $106.39.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in PulteGroup by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

