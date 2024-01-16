PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,788 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHM. Barclays raised their price target on PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.18.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PulteGroup stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,321. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $106.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.50%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.