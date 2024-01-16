ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.13

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.13 and last traded at $71.39, with a volume of 58486 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.36.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGL. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $658,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

