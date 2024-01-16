Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.58-4.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $722-732 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $727.27 million. Progress Software also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.12-1.16 EPS.

Progress Software Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ PRGS traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $53.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,260. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $62.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRGS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.40.

In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $91,811.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $172,409.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,249.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 1,704 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $91,811.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,155 shares of company stock worth $487,946 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,989,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,298,000 after acquiring an additional 84,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,740,000 after acquiring an additional 42,824 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,325,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,166,000 after acquiring an additional 19,608 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,204,000 after acquiring an additional 250,733 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 12.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,876,000 after acquiring an additional 103,070 shares during the period.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

