Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 225 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $12,032,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,263,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,707,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $107.33. The stock had a trading volume of 909,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,256. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.39. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

