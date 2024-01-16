Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 185 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,398 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.9% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Walmart Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $161.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,029,314. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.58 and a 200 day moving average of $159.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,318,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens raised their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. HSBC began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
