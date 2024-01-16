Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 185 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,398 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.9% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $161.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,029,314. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.58 and a 200 day moving average of $159.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,318,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens raised their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. HSBC began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

