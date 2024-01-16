Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Reduces Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies makes up approximately 3.4% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 305.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.80. 276,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $160.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.69.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.62.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

