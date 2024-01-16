Prio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY) Short Interest Down 20.6% in December

Prio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Prio Price Performance

Prio stock opened at C$9.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.39. Prio has a fifty-two week low of C$5.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.00.

Prio Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.0118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Prio Company Profile

Prio SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Brazil and internationally. It holds a 100% interest in the Polvo Field covering approximately 134 square kilometres located in the southern portion of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro; and the Frade Field that consists of approximately 154 kilometres located in the northern region of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro.

Further Reading

