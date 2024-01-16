Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PREF. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 24,148 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 34.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 64,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 16,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 204.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 312,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 209,493 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PREF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.64. 91,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,466. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.99.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

