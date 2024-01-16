Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Short Interest Update

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 296,800 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the December 15th total of 388,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Primerica Price Performance

PRI opened at $218.44 on Tuesday. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $147.49 and a fifty-two week high of $220.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.50 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primerica will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.20%.

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $425.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $630,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,691.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 110.0% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Primerica by 13,200.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.20.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

