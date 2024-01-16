Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Cut to C$122.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$126.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore set a C$142.00 price objective on Precision Drilling and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$135.00 price objective on Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$120.00.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PD

Precision Drilling Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:PD opened at C$74.37 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$56.42 and a 1 year high of C$116.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$74.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$80.95.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C($0.59). The company had revenue of C$446.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$449.83 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 7.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 14.3405088 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.