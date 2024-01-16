PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Reaches $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $3.01 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00160452 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015799 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009242 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000399 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000046 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000092 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002261 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

