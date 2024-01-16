Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock.

PBPB has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on Potbelly in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Potbelly in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Potbelly from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Potbelly from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.67.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PBPB

Potbelly Trading Up 2.2 %

PBPB stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Potbelly has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $370.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.94 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.02.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Potbelly had a return on equity of 99.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Potbelly will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Potbelly

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 92,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 229,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 93,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.