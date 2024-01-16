Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.00

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$34.00 and last traded at C$33.99, with a volume of 24622 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PBL shares. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PBL

Pollard Banknote Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$916.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. Pollard Banknote had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of C$128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$136.38 million. On average, analysts expect that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.4219828 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pollard Banknote Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.75, for a total transaction of C$26,137.50. Insiders sold 1,250 shares of company stock valued at $38,768 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pollard Banknote

(Get Free Report)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming Systems, and Retail segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.