Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.59

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 1235242 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSNY. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $613.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 21,050 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter worth about $864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

