PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.41

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.41 and last traded at $36.52, with a volume of 142711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.24. PNM Resources had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $505.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 82.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PNM Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNM. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 25,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,379,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,399,000 after acquiring an additional 40,253 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,670,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,136,000 after acquiring an additional 796,077 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 288,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also

