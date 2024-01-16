Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.17

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 10225586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLUG. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC began coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $78.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLUG

Plug Power Stock Down 8.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.24.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.