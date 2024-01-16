Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $0.22

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $43.41 million and approximately $95,757.98 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00059530 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00053853 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00020080 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000203 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

