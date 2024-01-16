Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PHT)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th.
Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.
Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:PHT opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.91.
Institutional Trading of Pioneer High Income Fund
About Pioneer High Income Fund
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer High Income Fund
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Surgery Partners feeling no pinch from macroeconomic weakness
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- ZIM Shipping stock proves unsinkable despite Red Sea disruptions
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.