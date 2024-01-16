Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PHT)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PHT opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,701 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,158 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

